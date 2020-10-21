AEROSPACE FUTURES launched

Felix Defence, an Australian provider of intelligence and ISR capability development services to Defence and publisher of ADBR, has announced the expansion of its publishing stable with the launch of Aerospace Futures.

Aimed squarely at the aerospace professional, Aerospace Futures will focus on advances in space, human factors, manufacturing, materials, propulsion, composites, research and development, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence, STEM and education, flight test, simulation and training, hypersonics, airspace management, and meteorology.

Aerospace Futures will also seek to provide a platform to inspire the next generation of aerospace professionals, in particular the Australian Youth Aerospace Association (AYAA).

ADBR will remain focused on the Indo-Pacific region providing independent, market and defence industry intelligence and analysis on capabilities in the air, land, maritime, space, and information domains.

Leveraging the successful format of ADBR, Aerospace Futures has brought together a team of experienced operators, expert analysts, and award-winning writers. Led by aerospace and defence journalist and Managing Editor of ADBR, Andrew McLaughlin, the team will bring the latest technological developments in the Aerospace and Space sectors together in a single magazine.

Other team members include Editor, Steve Gibbons; Human Factors and Technical Editor, Owen Zupp; Technical Reporters, David Hopkins and John Walton; Space Reporter, Max Blenkin; and Civil and Commercial Reporter, Jordan Chong (biographies in first issue).

Aerospace Futures can be found online here or through links from the www.adbr.com.au website, and will also have a LinkedIn and Twitter presence.

The magazine will initially be produced quarterly and, apart from this first issue and for special events such as the Australian International Air Show at Avalon, will be published exclusively online.