AgustaWestland TH-119 wins US Navy training helo

by Andrew McLaughlin
(AGUSTAWESTLAND USA)

AgustaWestland USA has been awarded a US$176.5m (A$258m) contract to develop its TH-119 (AW119 Koala) helicopter for the US Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) program to replace the Bell TH-57B/C (206 JetRanger).

To be known as the TH-73A in service, the contract will cover an initial 32 aircraft and includes initial spares, support equipment, initial pilot and maintenance training, and auxiliary equipment. A subsidiary of Leonardo, AgustaWestland USA will produce the aircraft at its Philadelphia facility.

The TH-119 was selected ahead of Bell’s 407GXi and the Airbus helicopters H135. The US Nav has a program of record requirement for 130 TH-73As, all of which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

