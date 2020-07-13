Airbus names industry team for Army light SF helo

Concept art of an H145M in Australian Army colours. (AIRBUS)

Airbus Helicopters has announced its industry team members for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 2097 Phase 4 light special forces support helicopter requirement.

In a July 10 release, the company said it was teaming with 23 Australian companies for its ‘Team Nightjar’ bid for which it is offering the Airbus H145M helicopter. A Nightjar is a small highly-camouflaged nocturnal bird of prey.

Team Nightjar members include Cablex, Cyborg Dynamics, Deakin University, DEWC, ECLIPS, Ferra Engineering, Helicopter Logistics, Helimods, Kinetic Fighting, Kratos Australia, Microflite, PREDICT Australia, QinetiQ Australia, Safran Helicopter Engines Australia, Seeing Machines, Sigma Bravo, Rusada, TAFE NSW, Tagai Management Consultants, Toll Helicopters, University of Technology Sydney, Varley Group and Varley Rafael Australia.

“We recognise the importance of working with Australian companies on this program, with each partner offering niche capabilities to the Commonwealth,” Managing Director of Airbus Australia Pacific, Andrew Mathewson said in the release. “Building on our established commitment to Australian industry, Team Nightjar will have a strong focus on Australian industrial support and innovation.”

Airbus estimates its all-important Australian Industry Content (AIC) plan is valued at $250 million through the life of the program, and will generate 170 jobs. “We believe these capabilities will greatly enhance the core offering of the very capable H145M helicopter, while providing local jobs, technology transfer and export opportunities,” Mathewson added.

The H145M is an armed and sensor-equipped development of the proven civil H145/EC145/BK117 family of helicopters. Rival Babcock confirmed in May that it was offering the Bell 429 for LAND 2097 Phase 4. Airbus has also offering the H145M as a complementary element of its unsolicited bid for the LAND 4503 Tiger ARH replacement requirement.