Home ADF news Airbus names industry team for Army light SF helo
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDProject newsSustainment News

Airbus names industry team for Army light SF helo

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
Concept art of an H145M in Australian Army colours. (AIRBUS)

Airbus Helicopters has announced its industry team members for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 2097 Phase 4 light special forces support helicopter requirement.

In a July 10 release, the company said it was teaming with 23 Australian companies for its ‘Team Nightjar’ bid for which it is offering the Airbus H145M helicopter. A Nightjar is a small highly-camouflaged nocturnal bird of prey.

Team Nightjar members include Cablex, Cyborg Dynamics, Deakin University, DEWC, ECLIPS, Ferra Engineering, Helicopter Logistics, Helimods, Kinetic Fighting, Kratos Australia, Microflite, PREDICT Australia, QinetiQ Australia, Safran Helicopter Engines Australia, Seeing Machines, Sigma Bravo, Rusada, TAFE NSW, Tagai Management Consultants, Toll Helicopters, University of Technology Sydney, Varley Group and Varley Rafael Australia.

“We recognise the importance of working with Australian companies on this program, with each partner offering niche capabilities to the Commonwealth,” Managing Director of Airbus Australia Pacific, Andrew Mathewson said in the release. “Building on our established commitment to Australian industry, Team Nightjar will have a strong focus on Australian industrial support and innovation.”

Airbus estimates its all-important Australian Industry Content (AIC) plan is valued at $250 million through the life of the program, and will generate 170 jobs. “We believe these capabilities will greatly enhance the core offering of the very capable H145M helicopter, while providing local jobs, technology transfer and export opportunities,” Mathewson added.

The H145M is an armed and sensor-equipped development of the proven civil H145/EC145/BK117 family of helicopters. Rival Babcock confirmed in May that it was offering the Bell 429 for LAND 2097 Phase 4. Airbus has also offering the H145M as a complementary element of its unsolicited bid for the LAND 4503 Tiger ARH replacement requirement.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Northrop Grumman considers Western Sydney Aerotropolis plans

January 21, 2019

Third RAAF F-35 progresses along assembly line

July 20, 2017

Hanwha Defence Australia unveils LAND 400 Phase 3...

May 29, 2019

Saab Australia looking for new managing director

March 17, 2017

QinetiQ secures mine warfare services contract

November 24, 2017

Morrison steps down as Army Chief

May 18, 2015

New Saab AESA radar flies

May 1, 2020

RAAF Super Hornets return home

January 25, 2018

PM, Defence Ministers welcome the F-35 to Australia

March 3, 2017

Government releases Defence Export Strategy

January 29, 2018