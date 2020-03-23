ANZAC class AMCAP upgrade put to the test

HMAS Arunta (foreground) with her new mast and DDG HMAS Hobart sail together during a recent fleet concentration period. (DEFENCE)

The RAN’s ANZAC class frigate, HMAS Arunta, has conducted the first test firing of an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) following its Project SEA 1442 Phase 4/4B Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) upgrade.

HMAS Arunta is the first of eight ANZAC class frigates to receive the upgrade, which sees the addition of a new CEA L-Band radar and its integration with a taller mast and the vessel’s combat system. Other upgrades include the addition of upgraded ventilation systems and sewerage systems, an engine upgrade, and a new communications suite.

“This successful missile firing demonstrates the success of the AMCAP upgrade, which enhances the frigate’s self-protection, communications, and command and control capability,” Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement.

“It’s also testament to the WAMA Alliance, a partnership between the Australian Government, BAE Systems, SAAB Australia and Naval Ship Management Australia.”

While Arunta’s upgrade took nearly 20 months to complete, subsequent vessels will be upgraded faster as the learning curve comes down, and all ANZAC vessels are scheduled to have received their AMCAP upgrade by the end of 2023.