Australia to partner on US-led Precision Strike Missile program

A USMC HiMARS launch during a recent exercise in Australia. (ADF)

The Australian Defence Force will partner with the US on the development of that country’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program.

Being developed by Lockheed Martin and with a designed range of between 70km and 400km, the PrSM is an advanced development of the surface-launched Army Tactical Missile System (ATacMS) which it will replace in US Army service. For Australia, the PrSM would be a prime candidate for part of the Australian Army’s Project LAND 8113 long-range fires requirement.

The 2020 Defence Integrated Investment Plan says LAND 8113 will see a “long-range rocket system acquired in the mid-2020s to complement the ADF’s existing artillery capability, providing an option for long-range fire support to joint operations.”

Australia’s contribution to the PrSM’s US$907m development program is US$70m, or roughly eight per cent, and comes on the back of the signing of an MoU between the Australian Army and the US Military to develop the system.

As a partner on the program, there will not only be opportunities to help define the PrSM Increment 2 system’s requirements, but also for Australian industry to potentially participate in research and development, component manufacture, and sustainment.

“Australia’s cooperation with the PrSM compliments (sic) the US presence in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility; reinforces our dedication to allies in the Indo-Pacific; and sets a path forward for US Army Long Range Precision Fires in the region,” the US Army’s Defense Exports and Cooperation, Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Wilson said in a statement.

In four test firings the PrSM has been successfully flown out to a range of 400km, and there are plans to extend that to as far as 1,000km as part of the Increment 2 and follow-on development programs. There are also plans to possibly integrate the Land-Based Anti-Ship Missile (LBASM) seeker for the anti-ship mission.

The Australian Army’s Head of Land Capability MAJGEN Simon Stuart added that the PrSM will provide a long-range and deep strike capability from the land. “Increment 2 of the program, committed under the MOU, will seek to incorporate technology that allows ships and air-defence systems to be engaged.”

The PrSM is launched from the US Army’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HiMARS) which can currently employ two ATacMS or a six-pack of Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets. HiMARS has been successfully demonstrated to the Australian Army in recent years at successive Exercise Talisman Saber live-fire events.