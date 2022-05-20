Home ADF news Australia to send more armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Australia to send more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

by ADBR
written by ADBR
An Australian Army M113AS4. (ADF)

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has announced that Australia will donate an additional 34 armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

The additional vehicles – comprising 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles (PMV) and 14 M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers (APC) – will add to the 20 Bushmasters previously donated and flown to Ukraine by RAAF C-17s and commercial Antonov airlifters in April.

The Vietnam-era M113s were substantially upgraded in the late 1990s and early-2000s, but are now being phased out of Army service as a decision on their replacement through LAND 400 Phase 3 – either the Hanwha Redback or Rheinmetall Lynx infantry fighting vehicles – nears. Some have already been withdrawn for conversion to optionally-manned vehicles by BAE Systems.

The Bushmasters are being drawn form Australian army stocks, and it is not clear if these will be replaced with new-build vehicles.

In addition to the armoured vehicles, Australia will also donate 60 pallets of medical supplies, three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE).

