Black Sky Aerospace flies Australian-designed missile

Brisbane-based Black Sky Aerospace has successfully conducted initial integration of guidance and control on an Australian-designed missile.

The missile – which Black Sky describes as being the same size as a Javelin man-portable surface-to-air missile – is described as a next generation missile system which will ensure Australian technology is at the forefront of defending the nation.

The development of Australian-designed missile systems is key to the Commonwealth’s goals to establish a sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise.

“As the only Australian sovereign commercial manufacturer of solid rocket propulsion for use in guided weapons, it’s natural for us to team up with other Australian companies involved in advanced manufacturing of defence technology,” Black Sky Aerospace CEO, Blake Nikolic said in a 18 March release.

“The rocket we just fired is comparable in size to a Javelin Surface-to-Air missile, and our partners are bringing the components that will ensure it can be steered onto a target and deliver the desired effects,” he added. “We are seeing in the Ukraine right now just how devastating and effective these weapons can be on an invading force; we want to make sure Australia has its own sources of missiles and is not solely reliant on foreign suppliers.”

Black Sky has teamed up with other Queensland -based companies including Crystalaid to develop the system. Crystalaid Chairman, Ross McKinnon, said this launch demonstrates a local advanced manufacturing capability that has traditionally been sourced from overseas.

“Many people would not know that the sophisticated electronics packages needed for guided weapons can all be made here in Australia,” he said. “While industry waits for Defence’s decision on how to achieve a GWEO enterprise, it’s important that Australian industry demonstrates a current level of capability and capacity.

“We need to ensure that the implementation of GWEO grows the Australian Defence Industry capacity and by partnering with international and local partners, fill any capability gaps,” he added. “This is achieved by utilising locally manufactured components to create new highly skilled Australian jobs.”