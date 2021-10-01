Home ADF news Boeing awarded global C-17 fleet sustainment work
by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

Boeing has been awarded a contract by the US Department of Defense for the C-17 Globemaster III Sustainment Program for the global fleet of aircraft.

The initial contract is valued at US$3.46bn (A$4.8bn) for an initial three year period, but with options out to 2031 could eventually be valued at US$23.76bn (A$32.9bn). The work scope includes program management, logistics, material management, sustainment engineering, depot level maintenance, modifications, and sustainment of the aircraft’s F117 engines.

Boeing supports maintenance and sustainment operations at the operators’ home bases, while deep or depot level maintenance for all C-17s is conducted at Boeing’s vast sustainment centre at San Antonio in Texas. All non-US operator sustainment services are managed through foreign military sales (FMS) arrangements with the USAF.

A total of 276 C-17As were built before production ceased in 2016. Aircraft are in service with the USAF (222), Australia (8), the UK (8), Canada (5), India (10), the NATO Airlift Management Program Office (3), Qatar (8), the UAE (6), and Kuwait (6).

