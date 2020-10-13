Boeing progresses open mission systems architecture

(ADF)

Boeing has announced it has successfully tested open mission systems (OMS) architecture with a wide-band active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar such as that used on the E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft.

The company says the ground test scenario saw the AESA commanded by Boeing’s open mission computing to focus on specific areas of interest for potential threats. It said the AESA responded as commanded, located and transmitted its contacts back to the mission computer, and were displayed on the operator’s workstation.

“This ground test underscores Boeing’s continued commitment to listening and understanding our customers’ requirements to be as flexible and adaptive as possible in the future,” Boeing vice president, Aircraft Modernization and Modification, Nancy Anderson said in a release. “The AEW&C is a proven solution in this space, and now with OMS, customers have more vendor-flexibility and can more immediately add capabilities and support digital acquisition strategies that lean heavily on net-enabled warfare.”

Northrop Grumman’s vice president Surveillance and Electromagnetic Manoeuvre Warfare, Paul Kalafos added, “This is a very significant step toward providing open mission system solutions at the speed of relevance for the warfighter. This partnership highlights the open systems nature of our advanced sensors and our ability to rapidly deliver new capabilities to our customers.”

A flight test aboard a Northrop Grumman flying test bed is scheduled for late October, and will see an OMS-compliant battle management and control system integrated with an AESA. If testing is successful, OMS will be rolled into future Boeing AEW&C upgrade blocks.

OMS has already been slated for Boeing’s T-7A Red Hawk and the new F-15EX programs to provide greater flexibility and adaptability for future capability upgrades and integration.