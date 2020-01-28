Brendan Nelson to lead Boeing in Australia and region

Dr Brendan Nelson (BOEING)

Dr Brendan Nelson has been announced as the new President of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, succeeding Maureen Dougherty who will retire in March.

Dr Nelson comes to the role as the former Director of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. He has previously served as the leader of the federal Liberal Party in opposition, as federal Defence Minister and Minister for Education, Science and Training, and as the Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union and NATO. Dr Nelson was previously a medical practitioner and surgeon before leading the Australian Medical Association (AMA), and then being elected to federal parliament in 1996.

“Boeing is proud to have Brendan join our team after his many years of outstanding public and private sector service,” president of Boeing International Sir Michael Arthur said in a statement. “His proven ability to understand and manage complex situations – first as a medical doctor, later as a government leader and diplomat – will be put to good use as he leads Boeing Australia, the company’s largest presence outside the US and home to a large engineering and technical staff.

“Brendan takes up the mantle from Maureen Dougherty, who has done a superb job over the past six years leading our regional efforts, growing our relationships with customers and other stakeholders, and ensuring that Boeing in Australia thrives for many years ahead.”

Dr Nelson said, “It is an honour to join a global company like Boeing whose proud legacy here in Australia dates back more than 90 years to the earliest days of Australian aircraft manufacturing. Today, Boeing Australia employees are working across the country in high-tech jobs that help define and deliver the future of aviation and defence – not just for Australian customers but for the world.”

Maureen Dougherty is a highly-regarded mechanical engineer, graduating with a master’s degree from the University of Washington. She was appointed to her current role in February 2014 after leading Boeing’s KC-46A, 737 AEW&C, and F-22 Raptor programs.