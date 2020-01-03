Home ADF news C-27J fuselage trainer arrives at Amberley
(DEFENCE)

A Leonardo/L3Harris C-27J Spartan fuselage trainer has arrived at RAAF Base Amberley near Brisbane to provide enhanced training for RAAF C-27J loadmasters and ground crews.

Built from a retired G.222/C-27A – the C-27J’s predecessor – the fuselage trainer has been equipped with the more modern cargo handling systems and loadmaster station of the C-27J. It will provide high-fidelity training for 35SQN crews, and to develop new load carrying methods and systems without the need to use a real aircraft.

It will be installed in 35SQN’s new training facilities at Amberley, and is expected to be available for training by mid-2020.

(DEFENCE)
