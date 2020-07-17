Christine Zeitz appointed as Northrop Grumman General Manager Asia Pacific

Christine Zeitz, Northrop Grumman General Manager Asia-Pacific Region. (NORTHROP GRUMMAN)

Northrop Grumman has announced the appointment of Christine Zeitz to the position of General Manager Asia Pacific Region.

The company says Ms Zeitz will be responsible for all aspects of program performance and strategic growth in Australia, Japan, and South Korea, and will report to the company’s corporate vice president and president, Defense Systems sector, Mary Petryszyn.

“I look forward to Christine leading our continued growth across the Asia Pacific region to ensure we are well positioned to support our customers,” Ms Petryszyn said in a statement.

In a July 17 LinkedIn post, Northrop Grumman Australia Chief Executive Chris Deeble said, ” I would like to congratulate Christine Zeitz on her appointment as general manager for the Asia Pacific region, and welcome her to the Northrop Grumman Australia team.

“Christine’s new role will bring greater alignment for NG across the Asia Pacific region and help to cement Northrop Grumman Australia as a valued partner for our Australian customers and industry partners. I am very much looking forward to partnering with Christine as we continue to grow Northrop Grumman Australia’s business and local industry partnerships.”

Ms Zeitz was formerly the CEO of Leidos Australia, and prior to that held the position of President of BAE Systems North East Asia region.