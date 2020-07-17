Home Business Christine Zeitz appointed as Northrop Grumman General Manager Asia Pacific
BusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTRegional News

Christine Zeitz appointed as Northrop Grumman General Manager Asia Pacific

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
Christine Zeitz, Northrop Grumman General Manager Asia-Pacific Region. (NORTHROP GRUMMAN)

Northrop Grumman has announced the appointment of Christine Zeitz to the position of General Manager Asia Pacific Region.

The company says Ms Zeitz will be responsible for all aspects of program performance and strategic growth in Australia, Japan, and South Korea, and will report to the company’s corporate vice president and president, Defense Systems sector, Mary Petryszyn.

“I look forward to Christine leading our continued growth across the Asia Pacific region to ensure we are well positioned to support our customers,” Ms Petryszyn said in a statement.

In a July 17 LinkedIn post, Northrop Grumman Australia Chief Executive Chris Deeble said, ” I would like to congratulate Christine Zeitz on her appointment as general manager for the Asia Pacific region, and welcome her to the Northrop Grumman Australia team.

“Christine’s new role will bring greater alignment for NG across the Asia Pacific region and help to cement Northrop Grumman Australia as a valued partner for our Australian customers and industry partners. I am very much looking forward to partnering with Christine as we continue to grow Northrop Grumman Australia’s business and local industry partnerships.”

Ms Zeitz was formerly the CEO of Leidos Australia, and prior to that held the position of President of BAE Systems North East Asia region.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Binskin appointed Airservices deputy chair

September 17, 2018

RAAF logs 1,000th F-35A sortie

June 12, 2018

Security innovation awards up for grabs at CIVSEC...

December 21, 2017

Trump threatens JSF program’s Int’l workshare agreements

May 15, 2020

L3 teams with AVX Aircraft for US Army...

December 21, 2018

Andrews outlines SEA 5000 “key principles”

April 1, 2015

RAAF marks 5,000 hours of King Air 350...

February 7, 2017

Pyne launches Lockheed Martin STELaRLab

August 23, 2017

Australia gains approval to purchase long-lead Aegis equipment...

July 2, 2018

NG to offer optionally-manned Firebird for new Coastwatch...

March 7, 2019