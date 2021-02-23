Home ADF news Contract awarded for first Australian LRASM stocks?
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Contract awarded for first Australian LRASM stocks?

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(US NAVY)

The USAF has awarded a US$414.2m (A$523m) contract to Lockheed Martin for the production of 137 AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) for an unnamed foreign military sales (FMS) customer under a sole-source acquisition contract.

A review of the US’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s website reveals Australia is the only country to have an approved FMS case for LRASM to date after its February 2020 notification of approval to buy up to 200 LRASMs and up to eleven ATM-158C LRASM Telemetry Variants. The plan to buy the weapon was confirmed in the June 2020 release of the government’s Defence Strategy Update and Force Structure Plan.

The award notice states the missiles will come from Lot 4 and Lot 5 production, and includes tooling and test equipment. The LRASM has been successfully integrated with the Rockwell B-1B and Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet to date, and the US Navy plans to employ it from the Boeing P-8A Poseidon.

The Super Hornet will probably be the initial LRASM launch platform for the RAAF, although it will likely also find its way onto the P-8A, and possibly the F-35A in future.

The LRASM is based on the AGM-158A JASSM which Australia operates on its F/A-18A/B classic Hornets, and the extended range USAF-only AGM-158B JASSM-ER.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

RAAF KC-30A hits 100 million pounds offload milestone

August 13, 2018

Hanwha asserts Prime credentials for resurrected SPH project

May 16, 2019

Air Warfare Destroyer removed from Projects of Concern

February 1, 2018

Afghan Black Hawks to be supported by ADF

July 21, 2018

Thales offers Bushmaster MR6 for UK competition

January 25, 2018

FEATURE – Small Ships

November 13, 2019

Aegis Baseline 9 shoots down MRBM target

October 29, 2018

Indo-Pacific regional news wrap

June 25, 2020

First AWD begins sea trials

September 19, 2016

Rheinmetall takes stake in Supashock

July 20, 2017