Defence buys anti-submarine training capability

The AUV62-AT unmanned submersible vehicle. (SAAB)

The Commonwealth has announced it will buy the Saab AUV62-AT intermediate anti-submarine warfare training target in a deal valued at $11 million.

The AUV62-AT unmanned submersible vehicle which resembles a torpedo is designed to replicate submarines for training, and can be used to train with other submarines, surface ships, maritime patrol aircraft, and helicopters.

“This advanced technology training target will simulate submarines and torpedos, providing highly realistic live training scenarios for submariners, aviators and surface vessel combat teams,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in an August 6 statement. “As well as being a cost-effective capability, it provides exciting delivery opportunities to grow Defence’s warfighting skills now, and as anti-submarine warfighting technology develops.

“In the 2020 Force Structure Plan announced by the Prime Minister and I on July 1, we have set out plans to enhance our regional anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including the provision of training sub systems,” she added. “This capability will improve the ADF’s Anti-Submarine Warfare proficiencies for more complex operations and environments.”

The AUV62-AT system comprises the submersible vehicle, a signal generation and analysis system, a mission planning system, a mission evaluation system, and a launch and recovery system (LARS). The 620kg unmanned submersible vehicle is able to be launched and recovered from a ship, a submarine, or from land.

The vehicle has an extendable tail with emitters which can give it the signature of a larger submarine. It has a maximum speed of about 12 knots and an endurance of three hours, but this can be extended to up to 24 hours at lower speeds.