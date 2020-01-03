EOS RWS ordered for LAND 400 Phase 2

(EOS DEFENCE SYSTEMS)

The Commonwealth has signed a $45m contract with Electro Optic Systems (EOS) Defence Systems for the provision of 82 R400S-MK2-D-HD remote weapons stations (RWS) for the Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle being acquired through Project LAND 400 Phase 2.

Being supplied to the project as government furnished equipment (GFE), the RWS will equip about 40 per cent of the planned fleet of 211 Boxers. EOS says the R400S-Mk2-D-HD RWS is capable of mounting a variety of weapons including small calibre machine guns, lightweight cannons, and anti-tank guided missiles.

“These cutting edge Remote Weapon Stations will provide a superior self-protection capability for our Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle crews,” Defence Minister Senator Minister Reynolds said in a statement. “The LAND 400 Phase 2 program will not only deliver Australia a brand new, cutting edge capability, but will also ensure we are well placed to work together with industry.”

CEO of EOS Defence Systems Grant Sanderson added, “EOS Defence Systems is very pleased to be able to support the ADF with this important capability. The R400 is world class Australian technology supported by over 70 Australian supply chain providers and is an excellent demonstration of Australian defence industry capability supporting Australia’s soldiers.”

The RWS will be delivered from 2022, and will be manufactured at EOS Queanbeyan and Canberra facilities where the company employs more than 100 technicians.