Feature: JUMBO FINALE

In the July-August 2020 issue of ADBR which will be available online on September 8, we welcome Owen Zupp to our growing team as a senior contributor.

Owen recently came on board with ADBR’s parent company Felix Defence as an Executive Analyst in Human Factors and Aerospace Technologies, so we are in the very enviable position of being able to more regularly draw upon Owen’s vast experience and talents as a pilot and author to provide some fantastic stories for the magazine and website.

Although he has written for ADBR previously, Owen’s JUMBO FINALE story is a great way to introduce him to our readers. And, as one of the operating crew members of Qantas’ final 747 flight on July 22, Owen’s unique insight into the technical and planning aspects of the occasion is, frankly, too good a story not to share.

I hope you appreciate it as much as we did. And if you do, check out Owen’s numerous book titles at www.owenzupp.com.

