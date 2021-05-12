Home ADF news First Army interim helicopter delivered
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject newsSustainment News

First Army interim helicopter delivered

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
The first of three AW139s to be delivered under Plan Corella. (ADF)

The Australian Army took delivery of its first Leonardo AW139 helicopter under its ‘Plan Corella’ Army Interim Commercial Helicopter (AICH) capability requirement on April 30.

As reported by ADBR last October, the uncapitalised Plan Corella will see up to three AW139s join 5 Aviation Regiment (5Avn) at Townsville to augment the training, non-combat general aviation support, and transport roles of the Airbus MRH 90 Taipans of A and B SQNs. MRH 90 aircraft availability has continued to be an issue for 5Avn in recent years.

“Leasing a helicopter capability is a novel concept for us in Army Aviation,” Director Aviation Capability Management (DACM), Headquarters Forces Command, COL Hayden Archibald said in a statement. “This presents a unique opportunity for our people to operate a modern advanced aircraft that will provide a valuable level of support to the wider Army, ADF, and Australian community as required.”

The AW139s are being leased from Helicorp Pty Ltd which trades as Toll Helicopters. Helicorp/Toll operates at least 10 AW139s and two Bell 412EPs in Australia in transport, aero-medical, and resource support roles. The AIHC AW139s wear Army markings but will remain on the civilian register.

Officer Commanding B-SQN MAJ Nicholas Ludwick and Director Aviation Capability Management (DACM), Headquarters Forces Command, COL Hayden Archibald check out the first AICH AW139 at Townsville. (ADF)
1
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

German-based multinational HENSOLDT takes over Canberra radar support...

October 18, 2019

Naval Group opens new Australian headquarters in Adelaide

August 30, 2017

ASC upgrades virtual shipyard system, positioning for SEA...

August 9, 2016

RFI released for ADF Air Mission Training System

September 11, 2020

Primes held to account to achieve maximum Australian...

February 20, 2020

RAAF receives last of 10 C-27Js

April 18, 2018

Photos reveal detail of new Chinese LHD

August 28, 2019

Rafael develops Trophy active protection system for APC/IFV...

June 15, 2018

Leadership churn and budget uncertainty stymie reform says...

April 2, 2015

Ryan Aerospace delivers HELIMOD MkIII sims to Navy

November 5, 2018