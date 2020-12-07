Germany orders 31 NH90 NFHs for Navy

(NHI)

Germany signed an order for 31 NHI NH90s on November 26 to replace the German Navy’s Sea Lynx helicopters in service.

To be called Sea Tiger in German Navy service, the NH90s NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) aircraft will be configured for the anti-surface (ASuW) and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission. The German Navy already has 18 NH90 NFH Sea Lions on order for the logistic support mission.

“With the Sea Lion and Sea Tiger, the German Navy will have state-of-the-art, high-performance helicopters and can benefit from the advantages of a harmonised fleet,” CEO of Airbus Helicopters, Bruno Even said in a statement. “We look forward to working, together with our partners, to deliver the unique naval capabilities that the NH90 NFH has to offer as early as 2025.”

The Sea Tigers will be equipped with a dipping sonar and other sensors including sonar buoys, torpedos, and anti-ship missiles for the ASW and ASuW mission.

The German Army also operates the NH90 TTH which is similar in configuration to Australia’s MRH 90, and Germany operates a joint aircrew and technical training system for all three variants.