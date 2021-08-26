Home ADF news Govt announces additional Sovereign Industry Capability Priorities
ADF newsAIRAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDPolicy news

Govt announces additional Sovereign Industry Capability Priorities

by ADBR
written by ADBR

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price has announced four new Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities which it says will help to build a robust, resilient, and internationally competitive defence industry in Australia.

An August 26 release says the new Priorities – Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Artificial Intelligence; Precision Guided Munitions, Hypersonic weapons, and Integrated Air and Missile Defence Systems; Space; and Information Warfare and Cyber Capabilities – reflect the changing strategic environment that was outlined in the 2020 Defence Strategic Update and Force Structure Plan.

“The capabilities covered by these new Priorities are essential to maintaining the ADF’s combat edge,” Minister Price said. “The new additions are also focused on providing secure, long-term employment to Australians in 21st century industries and technologies.

“These Priorities build on our existing work of providing guidance and support to industry to develop the critical industrial capabilities which are essential for the ADF,” she added. “A strong partnership with industry is fundamental to developing Defence capabilities.”

Defence will engage with industry partners to further refine these Priorities and develop Industry Plans. To that end, any businesses working in these areas are encouraged to contact Strategic.IndustryPolicy@defence.gov.au to register their interest. Additional information is available here.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

MINDEF visits Japanese shipyards

June 9, 2015

QinetiQ Australia opens new office

October 11, 2017

Varley delivers first F-35 deployable facilities to Lockheed...

March 8, 2018

COMMUNICATION – Part 2

January 15, 2019

Northrop Grumman awarded RAAF C-27J sustainment contract

November 16, 2017

US Navy conducts first flight of AARGM-ER

August 6, 2021

Northrop Grumman secures SATCOM contract to support WGS...

July 11, 2017

Industry urged to apply for a spot in...

October 26, 2017

UK Royal Navy takes delivery of first AW101...

June 1, 2018

BMT offers new Caimen landing craft

September 4, 2018