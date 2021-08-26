Govt announces additional Sovereign Industry Capability Priorities

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price has announced four new Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities which it says will help to build a robust, resilient, and internationally competitive defence industry in Australia.

An August 26 release says the new Priorities – Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Artificial Intelligence; Precision Guided Munitions, Hypersonic weapons, and Integrated Air and Missile Defence Systems; Space; and Information Warfare and Cyber Capabilities – reflect the changing strategic environment that was outlined in the 2020 Defence Strategic Update and Force Structure Plan.

“The capabilities covered by these new Priorities are essential to maintaining the ADF’s combat edge,” Minister Price said. “The new additions are also focused on providing secure, long-term employment to Australians in 21st century industries and technologies.

“These Priorities build on our existing work of providing guidance and support to industry to develop the critical industrial capabilities which are essential for the ADF,” she added. “A strong partnership with industry is fundamental to developing Defence capabilities.”

Defence will engage with industry partners to further refine these Priorities and develop Industry Plans. To that end, any businesses working in these areas are encouraged to contact Strategic.IndustryPolicy@defence.gov.au to register their interest. Additional information is available here.