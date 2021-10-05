Hanwha engages Penske for Redback drivetrain

The Hanwha Redback as offered to Australia for LAND 400 Phase 3. (HANWHA)

Hanwha has announced it will use mtu engines and Allison transmissions for its Redback infantry fighting vehicle it is offering for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3, and that Penske Australia will assemble the powerpacks in Australia.

The mtu MT881Ka-500 eight-cylinder diesel engine is rated at 1,000hp, and the engines will be built, tested, and sustained in Australia under a licence agreement with STX Engine of South Korea, which has its own licence with mtu. The same engine is used in a number of military vehicles, including the K9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer and K10 resupply vehicles which have been selected for the Project LAND 8116 protected mobility fires requirement.

Penske will also assemble and test Allison X1100 series cross drive transmissions under licence using kits supplied by South Korea’s SNT Dynamics. A September 29 release says Penske Australia will embed a team of technicians within Hanwha’s planned manufacturing facility – currently planned to be built near Geelong in Victoria.

“It is great to have a company like Penske Australia as part of Team Redback,” Hanwha Defense Australia Managing Director, Richard Cho said in the release. “It is particularly satisfying the see Penske working so closely with two South Korean companies on such an important aspect of our Redback program.

“Penske is a globally renowned powerhouse in the automotive and transport industries and Hanwha Defense Australia is proud to be working with them to establish Australian defence support capabilities that will have broad applications across various vehicles and fleets.”

Managing Director of Penske Australia, Hamish Christie-Johnston added, “We are proud to be a part of team Redback, and are very much looking forward to making a further contribution to Australia’s local defence capabilities as part of Hanwha’s Land 400 Phase 3 offer.

“Engine and transmission assembly and powerpack integration play to Penske Australia’s core strengths, and we will certainly make every effort and investment necessary in facilities and personnel to ensure that the Redback has the reliable power and drive it requires.”

Hanwha says the establishment of the mtu sustainment capability in Australia will potentially open up civil and international maintenance opportunities for the engines for Penske.