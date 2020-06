HMAS ANZAC (right) sporting its new faceted mast joins HMAS Arunta at HMAS Stirling Fleet Base West after its AMCAP upgrade. (ADF).

The second RAN ANZAC class frigate to go through the Project SEA 1442 Phase 4/4B Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) has returned to the water after completing the upgrade.

HMAS ANZAC joins HMAS Arunta which completed its comprehensive AMCAP upgrade in 2019 and recently completed sea trials.

