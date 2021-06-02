LAND FORCES 2021 – Dingo Defence ready to be a ‘Trakka’ of Army heavy vehicles

(ADF)

Australian-owned Dingo Defence has declared it is ready to provide interoperable and equipment-agnostic maintenance solutions for the Australian Army’s fleet of heavy vehicles.

The company says its ‘Trakka’ solution delivers a highly-specialised suite of analysis tools specifically configured to support the requirements of the Australian Army by increasing heavy vehicle availability and extending equipment life.

“By predicting maintenance issues today, Dingo Defence supports the Army to perform tomorrow,” Managing Director Mr Ron Parrello said in a statement. “Dingo Defence’s vehicle maintenance system supports Army engineers, logisticians and maintainers to analyse actionable intelligence improving asset health to deliver operational readiness and mission assurance for the future fight.

“As a former soldier, I am committed to ensuring that our military personnel have the best performing equipment and to building Australian sovereign industry capability through investment in Australian skills, expertise and jobs,” Parrello added.

Dingo Defence is also a supporter of the Australian Army veteran community and is a major sponsor of Integra Service Dogs Australia, an organisation which provides assistance dogs to veterans and first responders who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Dingo is extremely proud to be associated with Integra,” Parello said. “Integra’s mission to enrich the lives of those suffering from PTSD exemplifies the values of care, loyalty and teamwork of our Defence Force personnel.”