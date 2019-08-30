Lockheed Martin Australia appoints Joe North as Chief Executive

Current Vice President Rotary & Mission Systems Operations for Australia and New Zealand, Joe North. (LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Lockheed Martin Australia has appointed Joe North as its new Chief Executive effective September 1, replacing Vince Di Pietro who departed the company in April.

Mr North comes to the role from his most recent position as Vice President Rotary & Mission Systems Operations for Australia and New Zealand, and has an extensive background in rotary, mission systems and maritime program management.

“Joe has proven himself in leadership roles on significant programs and his appointment as Chief Executive demonstrates we remain committed to delivering for our customers in Australia and New Zealand,” Executive Vice President for Lockheed International, Rick Edwards said in a statement.

“With his experience, Joe will provide a critical link to our US technological backbone and expertise which is critical to ensuring we can continue to support the development of a future sovereign defence capability for Australia.”

Since Mr Di Pietro’s departure, Lockheed Martin Australia’s Strategic Engagement Director and former Royal Australian Navy officer, Scott Thompson has been acting as the Interim Chief Executive. He will now assume the role of Deputy Country Executive.

“Scott has played a key role in Lockheed Martin’s growth in Australia and New Zealand, exemplifying our company ethos of customer focus, innovation and delivery,” Edwards added. “I would also like to thank Scott for stepping into the Interim Chief Executive role over the past four months.”