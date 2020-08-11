New RAN AOR undergoes builder’s sea trials

NUSHIP Supply off the coast of Spain undergoing sea trials. (NAVANTIA)

Navantia has released a number of images of the NUSHIP Supply II, the RAN’s new auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR) vessel undergoing builder’s sea trials in Spain.

Built by Navantia at its Ferrol yards in Spain, the 19,500 tonne Supply and her sister ship NUSHIP Stalwart III are based on the Spanish Cantabria class. The Spanish Armada’s ESPS Cantabria spent eight months on secondment to the RAN in 2013 while the RAN was temporarily without an east coast AOR capability due to delays with the refit of the then HMAS Success.

Based on the RAN’s favourable experience in operating with the ESPS Cantabria, the design was selected in 2016 through Project SEA 1654 Phase 3 Maritime Operational Support Capability – Replenishment Ships requirement to replace the former HMAS Success and HMAS Sirius in service. First steel was cut on the project in June 2017, and the names of the vessels was announced by then Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne in November 2017.

NUSHIP Supply II was launched in November 2018 while NUSHIP Stalwart III was launched in September 2019 and, once in service, Navantia will provide support to the two vessels for an initial period of five years.

Supply’s crew has been forming up at HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney – adjacent to the ship’s future base – since January under the command of CAPT Ben Hissink. The vessel will depart Spain in late August for Western Australia for a final fit out, and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020 for additional workups, and for commissioning in 2021.

Based on this schedule, the project appears to be running about six months behind schedule. A July 2019 fact sheet on the Defence website shows NUSHIP Supply II was due to have entered service by July 2020 and achieved an initial operational capability (IOC) by the end of the year, while NUSHIP Stalwart III was scheduled to follow approximately eight months behind.

