Northrop Grumman Aust signs interim contract for Triton sustainment

Northrop Grumman Australia Executive Director of Strategy, Chris Deeble, and CASG’s Director FISR SPO GPCAPT Natasia Pulford. (NG AUSTRALIA)

Northrop Grumman Australia has signed an acquisition services contract with Defence to support CASG in the lead up to the MQ-4C Triton entering service.

Signed in advanced on an interim sustainment contract, the acquisition services contract will support the planning required to establish a sovereign sustainment capability that will support the Royal Australian Air Force’s Triton maritime ISR capability when it enters service from 2024.

The RAAF currently has three Tritons on order out of an eventual requirement for six or seven air vehicles, and the first RAAF Triton is currently in final assembly at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility in California.

The air vehicles will primarily operate out of RAAF Tindal and other forward locations, while the ground control segment and deeper level sustainment will be centralised on RAAF Edinburgh near Adelaide.