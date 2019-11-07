Northrop Grumman awarded ADF tactical data link contract

Defence members attend the Jericho Dawn Airborne Gateway display at Fairbairn, Canberra in March 2016. (DEFENCE)

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract by the ADF Tactical Data Link Authority (ADFTA) to deliver tactical data link (TDL) systems and training as part of the development of the ADF’s Joint Data Network.

ADFTA ensures TDL-functionality to achieve single, joint and combined TDL interoperability for the ADF through the provision of specialist TDL engineering and technical support in the form of the policy, engineering, implementation and interoperability assurance, test and compliance, operational, and training services.

“Northrop Grumman has extensive experience in networking and tactical data links across multi-domain forces, and a robust capability roadmap that will deliver increasingly enhanced data link technology in the years ahead,” Chris Deeble, chief executive Northrop Grumman Australia said in a statement. “The Northrop Grumman engineers that delivered the F-35 Multifunction Advanced Data Link and communications, navigation and identification technologies will now be developing the ADF’s future TDL technology.”

Northrop Grumman says the technology at the core of the advanced multi-TDL system provides vital connectivity between legacy 4th generation platforms and advanced 5th generation platforms, as well as future data links and networks. This is critical as forces seek to maximize the long term value of existing platforms and systems by making certain that they can interoperate with emergent 5th generation capabilities.

As a leading global systems integrator and data link provider, Northrop Grumman’s experience includes the software and hardware of individual communication systems; and the architectures, implementation and scalability of TDL systems and services.

Awarded earlier this year, the three-year contract advances the long-term relationship between Northrop Grumman and ADFTA.

Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrated its Gulfstream IV-mounted airborne gateway capability at Exercise Jericho Dawn in March 2016. The Airborne Gateway is an development of the USAF’s Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN), a system which provides secure data links between 4th and 5th generation combat and ISR systems.