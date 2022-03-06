Home ADF news RAAF C-17A delivers aid to Ukraine
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsHeadlinesPolicy news

RAAF C-17A delivers aid to Ukraine

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
The C-17 prepares to depart RAAF Richmond on 2 March. (ADF)

A Royal Australian Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport delivered a load of medical and lethal and non-lethal defensive aid for Ukraine to an airport in eastern Poland on 4 March.

The C-17 departed Australia on 2 March and flew via Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio to Rzeszow in Poland, just 70km from the Ukrainian border and 150km from the major western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The journey via Ohio suggests some of weapons delivered by the C-17 may have been drawn from US stocks.

“Australia will provide around $70 million in lethal military assistance to support the defence of Ukraine, including missiles and weapons,” Defence Minister Peter Dutton said in a release on 1 March. “We will also provide a range of non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies in response to a specific request from the Ukrainian Government.”

USAF and RAF C-17s and other transports have been using Rzeszow as a staging point for the delivery of aid to Ukraine, with about a dozen flights a day being observed on open-source tracking sites in recent days.

The load of aid and weapons for Ukraine being unloaded at Rzeszow in Poland. (ADF)
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

ANAO releases 2018-2019 Major Projects Report

December 17, 2019

CAF launches Plan Jericho

February 23, 2015

Future Subs Strategic Partnership Agreement signed

February 11, 2019

Northrop Grumman & Leonardo to partner on VTUAS...

September 21, 2021

SUPPLY SHIPS

November 1, 2021

Northrop Grumman & Lockheed Martin shortlisted for AIR...

August 5, 2021

Army calls for Innovation submissions

June 19, 2019

Japan and South Korea examining ship-borne F-35Bs –...

January 3, 2018

Boeing advances Loyal Wingman development with digital twin

December 9, 2021

Government’s innovation agenda in the spotlight

October 7, 2015