Home ADF news RAAF receives 12th P-8A Poseidon
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject news

RAAF receives 12th P-8A Poseidon

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
The crew of the RAAF’s 12th P-8A Poseidon pose in front of the aircraft at RAAF Edinburgh. (DEFENCE)

The RAAF has taken delivery of the last of its current order for 12 Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime ISR aircraft.

The aircraft was delivered to RAAF Edinburgh on December 12, just three years after the first P-8A arrived in-country in November 2016. The 12 P-8As were ordered in three batches each of four aircraft, and Australia retains options for an additional three P-8As which are yet to be confirmed.

These options will likely need to be confirmed soon, as the US Navy is reportedly looking to reduce its program of record from 132 to 117 aircraft, and production of RAF, RNZAF, South Korean and Norwegian P-8As is well underway. Other potential customers including Canada and Saudi Arabia are yet to place orders, while India has a stated requirement for six additional P-8Is.

The RAAF selected the P-8A under Project AIR 7000 Phase 2. It and the AIR 7000 Phase 1B Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned ISR system will replace the AP-3C Orion in the maritime surveillance role, while the AIR 555 Gulfstream/L3Harris MC-55A Peregrine will replace the AP-3C (EW)’s electronic warfare support mission from 2022.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Supacat exports SOF vehicles to NZ

January 22, 2018

TKMS looks to history for SEA 1000 inspiration

October 7, 2015

BAE Systems Australia establishes JORN development lab

May 21, 2019

COMMUNICATION – Part 4

January 17, 2019

Lockheed Martin sponsors National Youth Science Forum

January 21, 2015

Fourth C-27J Spartan arrives at Richmond

December 15, 2016

US Marine Corps declares F-35B operational

August 4, 2015

RAAF declares IOC for C-27J Spartan airlifter

December 19, 2016

Kim Gillis named as CASG head

August 24, 2015

BAE Systems undocks sixth Anzac frigate following ASMD...

April 19, 2016