Reynolds takes medical leave, Payne to act as MINDEF

The office of Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds has announced she will take a period of medical leave from her role.

A brief February 24 statement from the minister’s office says the leave “follows advice from her cardiologist relating to a pre-existing medical condition,” and that, “as a precautionary measure, Minister Reynolds has this morning been admitted to a Canberra hospital.”

Senator Reynolds was scheduled to give a keynote speech to the National Press Club today outlining the government’s Defence priorities in 2021 and her desire for greater regional and strategic engagement.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister for Defence, Senator Marise Payne will act in the MINDEF role until Senator Reynolds returns from leave.