Rohde & Schwarz wins RAAF ATC work

Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been awarded a contract by prime contractor BAE Systems Australia to provide equipment for the RAAF’s Project AIR 5431 Phase 3 air traffic control project.

Under the project which will see the current fixed military air traffic management and control systems at 12 locations replaced with new systems, Rohde & Schwarz will supply software defined radios, back up communications systems, and monitoring.

“The support being provided by Rohde & Schwarz includes CERTIUM radios and ancillaries, CERTIUM VCS-4G as the backup voice communications system, and CERTIUM management systems for all of the 12 ATC facilities,” Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz (Australia), Gareth Evans said in a statement.

“Rohde & Schwarz will deliver all required elements over the next 12 months. We have the capability in Australia to sustain CERTIUM systems from our integration laboratory, maintenance, and calibration facilities in Sydney,” he added.

BAE Systems Australia Program Manager, Peter Cantwell added, “BAE Systems is pleased to partner with Rohde & Schwarz (Australia). Its CERTIUM software defined radio products are key elements of the advanced air-ground-air communications capability that BAE Systems is designing, integrating, and deploying for the RAAF. BAE Systems and Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) have a long history of collaboration in this domain.”

The CERTIUM ATC communications suite was launched by Rohde & Schwarz in March 2020, and is based on the company’s Series4200 software-defined architecture.