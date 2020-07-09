Home ADF news Rohde & Schwarz wins RAAF ATC work
ADF newsAIRBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject newsSustainment News

Rohde & Schwarz wins RAAF ATC work

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been awarded a contract by prime contractor BAE Systems Australia to provide equipment for the RAAF’s Project AIR 5431 Phase 3 air traffic control project.

Under the project which will see the current fixed military air traffic management and control systems at 12 locations replaced with new systems, Rohde & Schwarz will supply software defined radios, back up communications systems, and monitoring.

“The support being provided by Rohde & Schwarz includes CERTIUM radios and ancillaries, CERTIUM VCS-4G as the backup voice communications system, and CERTIUM management systems for all of the 12 ATC facilities,” Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz (Australia), Gareth Evans said in a statement.

“Rohde & Schwarz will deliver all required elements over the next 12 months. We have the capability in Australia to sustain CERTIUM systems from our integration laboratory, maintenance, and calibration facilities in Sydney,” he added.

BAE Systems Australia Program Manager, Peter Cantwell added, “BAE Systems is pleased to partner with Rohde & Schwarz (Australia). Its CERTIUM software defined radio products are key elements of the advanced air-ground-air communications capability that BAE Systems is designing, integrating, and deploying for the RAAF. BAE Systems and Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) have a long history of collaboration in this domain.”

The CERTIUM ATC communications suite was launched by Rohde & Schwarz in March 2020, and is based on the company’s Series4200 software-defined architecture.

0 comment
1
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

ANZAC class AMCAP upgrade put to the test

March 23, 2020

XTEK wins ADF Wasp small UAS sustainment work

October 3, 2019

USMC classic Hornets equipped with APKWS

April 23, 2018

Airbus developing automatic refuelling and datalink relay tech...

June 21, 2016

IAMD needs to be joint by design –...

March 1, 2017

FLIR launches Black Hornet UAS hangar

October 17, 2018

Govt announces acquisition of six Northrop Grumman MQ-4C...

June 26, 2018

Two more F-35As delivered to Williamtown

September 13, 2019

Bell V-280 FVL demonstrator demonstrates autonomous capability

January 16, 2020

Happy New Year from ADBR

January 3, 2019