Singaporean Chinooks integrate with RAN LHD

An RSAF CH-47D lands on HMAS Adelaide (ADF)

The Royal Australian Navy Landing Helicopter Dock HMAS Adelaide has conducted a series of qualifying trials with Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Boeing CH-47D Chinooks off the coast of Townsville.

The RSAF CH-47D heavy-lift helicopter crews, which are permanently based at Oakey in Queensland, performed a series of take offs and landings on the Adelaide with a pair of helicopters after deploying to Townsville.

Commander Air HMAS Adelaide, CMDR Leon Volz said the qualifications was a great opportunity to provide interoperability between both forces, and would benefit both sides if they had to operate together in the region.

The timing of the deck qualifications also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Singapore Armed Forces training in Australia.