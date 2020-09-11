Home AIR South Korea’s KF-X prototype begins final assembly
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsRegional News

South Korea’s KF-X prototype begins final assembly

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo
The first KF-X prototype takes shape in Sancheon. (DAPA)

Indo-Pacific news

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has announced that the first prototype of the Korean Aerospace Industries KF-X fighter jet has entered final assembly at the company’s facilities at Sancheon.

The final assembly process will see the prototype’s wings mated to it fuselage, keeping the program on track for the first airframe to be rolled out in April 2021, and for test flights to start in 2022.

As a partner in the development of the KF-X, Indonesia is due to receive one of the six prototypes in exchange for footing 20 per cent of the development cost. But reports indicate Indonesia is still lagging in its contributions to the program, having paid just A$264.5 million of its planned A$847 million so far.

The twin-engined KF-X features low observable shaping and precision manufacturing techniques designed to give it a low radar cross-section, but will carry its weapons externally or semi-recessed in the lower fuselage.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

F-35 achieves European milestones

November 7, 2019

Good potential for AQS-24B mine hunting system in...

October 7, 2015

Air Force Commander Champions Indigenous Heritage

February 19, 2020

Raytheon opens Customer Engagement Centre in Canberra

August 28, 2017

Saab to upgrade Army C-RAM

February 25, 2019

Lockheed Martin partners with Deakin Uni on exoskeleton

September 5, 2018

Australia and India share C-17A lessons learned

June 16, 2017

EOS moves fast and strikes hard with R150...

September 5, 2018

Four companies shortlisted for Army Shadow 200 replacement

March 25, 2020

RFI released for RAAF Hawk 127 LIF replacement

June 5, 2020