SYPAQ Systems offers CorvoX UAS for LAND 129 Ph 4B

(SYPAQ)

SYPAQ Systems has announced it has offered its Australian-designed CorvoX uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 129 Phase 4B man-portable small UAS (SUAS) requirement.

A request for tender (RFT) for the project was released on January 10 and closed 4 March. The RFT sought a new hand-launched UAS to replace the Wasp III SUAS in Army service, and followed an RFI which closed in September 2021.

The RFT called for a SUAS capability that can provide an Army combat team with enhanced situational awareness and increased force protection by providing expanded reconnaissance and surveillance coverage of manoeuvre areas using a single trained operator.

SYPAQ says the CorvoX is a sovereign Australian-designed solution which has been specifically designed to meet the LAND 129 Phase 4B requirements by combining vertical take-off, hover, fixed-wing forward flight, and vertical landing capabilities.

“CorvoX will provide crucial operational advantages that will contribute to the enhanced safety and effectiveness of Army personnel, including rapid set-up and almost instant loitering and surveillance capability,” SYPAQ CEO Amanda Holt said in a 4 March release. “As a wholly Australian, veteran-owned business, we are proud to offer this sovereign solution to Army with over 90% Australian industry content.”

The release says the air vehicle was designed in collaboration with local technology partners and through engagement with Defence to maximise Australian Industry Capability (AIC) and to meet the requirements.

“CorvoX is the result of a four-year innovation journey responding to the requirements identified by Army and the Defence Innovation Hub Special Notice,” SYPAQ’s General Manager Innovation and Strategic Programs, Michael Partridge said. “The system is proof of the world-leading autonomous systems capabilities in Australian industry, which we have seen right across our local supply chain.”

SYPAQ’s collaboration with Defence on the CorvoX began in April 2018 with a concept exploration contract from the Defence Innovation Hub along with two other developments.

“Small Unmanned Aerial System capability enables airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities,” then Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne said in a statement 12 April 2018. “Ensuring our Defence Force personnel have the most up-to-date, cutting-edge technology supports them in their mission to defend Australia and its interests. It is encouraging to see the Defence Innovation Hub, the Australian Army and local industry partners working together to develop innovative solutions to enhance Defence capability.”

A follow-on development and capability demonstration grant was awarded to SYPAQ in early 2019 to continue the development of the system.