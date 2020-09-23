Team Downer opens Port Adelaide office

(TEAM DOWNER)

Team Downer, a consortium of companies that are a major service provider (MSP) to the ADF’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), has opened a new office in the Adelaide Business Hub in Port Adelaide.

The Team Downer MSP brings together Downer, Providence Consulting, DXC Technology, and Systra Scott-Lister to provide above the line contracting services, professional services, workforce planning, and other professional expertise with Australian SMEs.

“We are very pleased to open this new office in Port Adelaide,” Executive General Manager of Downer’s Defence Systems business, Andrew Foster said in a statement. “The site will act as a local base for Team Downer to support the Commonwealth’s national continuous shipbuilding enterprise and build on the broader Downer legacy of more than 150 years of building and sustaining Australian ships.”

Team Downer General Manager, Chris Lovejoy added, “The maritime domain is a significant area of focus for us,” “We have a number of maritime related contracts in CASG including in Naval Construction Branch, so it makes sense for us to have an office close to the shipyards.”

Team Downer currently provides contractors to Maritime Support Branch, the Naval Construction Branch in Ships Division, and in supporting CASG’s implementation of Plan Galileo to meet Navy’s strategic vessel sustainment requirements.