Home ADF news Team Reaper re-brands as Team SkyGuardian Australia
ADF newsAIRBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject newsSustainment News

Team Reaper re-brands as Team SkyGuardian Australia

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
Concept art of the GA-ASI SkyGuardian. (GA-ASI)

The Team Reaper industry group that was formed to market the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) MQ-9 remotely piloted aerial system (RPAS) in Australia has re-branded itself as Team SkyGuardian Australia (TSGA).

Initially formed at the 2017 Avalon Airshow to coincide with GA-ASI’s offering of the MQ-9 Reaper for the ADF’s Project AIR 7003 armed medium altitude RPAS requirement, the TSGA name has been adopted to better align itself with the RAAF’s preference for the certified MQ-9B SkyGuardian variant of the MQ-9 family of systems.

TSGA is comprised of GA-ASI and 10 Australian companies or subsidiaries, including Cobham, CAE, Raytheon Australia, Flight Data Systems, TAE Aerospace, Quickstep, Airspeed, Collins Aerospace, Ultra, and Sentient Vision Systems.

The team will be responsible for the manufacture, delivery, training, sensor and communications integration, spares, support, and sustainment of the entire system, with the goal of providing a high degree of Australian industry content (AIC).

The ADF has a requirement for 12-16 SkyGuardian systems. A contract is expected to be signed for the system in 2021, with service entry slated for 2025. The system is also in development for the UK’s RAF as the RG.1 Protector, and has been ordered by Belgium.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

LAND 2072/2B Currawong Battlespace Communications Systems declares IOC

July 2, 2018

Australian Army receives final CH-47F helicopter

September 10, 2015

RAAF E-7A Wedgetail marks a decade in service

May 22, 2020

DCNS signs Future Submarine design contract

September 30, 2016

Singapore to base F-15SGs in New Zealand?

August 2, 2017

ADF veterans receive support for transition to emergency...

December 23, 2016

BAE cuts steel on second Royal Navy Type...

August 16, 2019

General Dynamics Land Systems confirms LAND 400 Phase...

April 4, 2019

Boxer CRV to get an Iron Fist?

January 23, 2019

Feature – AIR 6500

June 4, 2019