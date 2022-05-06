Home ADF news That’s a wrap!
The March-April 2022 and final issue of Australian Defence Business Review is now online.

Yes, the FINAL issue. The market is changing, so Australian Defence Business Review is changing with it.

Going forward, the brand will remain, but we’ll no longer be operating as a media organisation. Instead, we will focus on our client’s requirements for independent defence industry research, thought-leadership, business development insights, and open-source analysis through an enhanced online presence.

Thank you to our regular contributors, especially Max Blenkin and, more recently, Dr Thomas Withington for their great insights, to my dad Bruce McLaughlin and the late Steve Gibbons for keeping the content clean and correct, to Daniel Frawley for his design and artistic flair, to our regular advertisers who supported us throughout, and to our informed readership who have followed us over the years.

Please stay tuned to our LinkedIn page or visit https://adbr.com.au/ where we will soon offer some hints as to our future plans.

