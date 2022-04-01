Tony Fraser resigns as head of CASG

MAJGEN Tony Fraser (Ret’d) has resigned as Deputy Secretary of the Australian Defence Force’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG).

With the ADF leadership team – Secretary, Chief of Defence Force, as well as the chiefs of army, air force, and navy – also all scheduled to rotate out this year, it had been speculated that Fraser’s tenure at the head of CASG would also end in 2022.

In a statement to ADBR on 1 April, Defence spokesman said, “After 45 years of service in Defence and Industry, Mr Tony Fraser has advised that he will transition out of the Department. Defence has advertised the role of Deputy Secretary Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group to find a suitable replacement. The date of effect is yet to be confirmed.”

Fraser retired from the Australian Army in 2011 after a 34-year career. He accumulated more than 5,500 flying hours, mostly on helicopters, and served in various command roles including the 171st Aviation Squadron, 5th Aviation Regiment, 16th Brigade (Aviation), and 1st Division Aviation.

He also served six years in DMO/CASG from 2005 to 2011 including as the Head of Helicopter Systems Division (HSD), Head Commercial Enabling Services and Head Program Control and Assurance, and led the team for the Mortimer Review of Defence Procurement and Sustainment.

After leaving Army service, Fraser served as the Head of Region for Finmeccanica, and from 2015 as Head of Country Airbus Group Australia Pacific until he was recalled to CASG to succeed Kim Gillis as the Deputy Secretary in 2018.

Fraser is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School, was awarded a Conspicuous Service Cross in 1992, and was recognised as an Officer in the Order of Australia in 2010.