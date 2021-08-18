UGL joins Team Maier for JP9102 SATCOM bid

(AIRBUS)

Airbus has announced that Sydney-based UGL will join its Team Maier bid for the ADF’s Project JP9102 sovereign satellite communications (SATCOM) requirement.

An Airbus release says Team Maier is seeking “to identify Australian partners in the space, technology, and academic sectors to provide innovative and specialised military SATCOM capabilities for JP9102,” with the teaming approach “designed to aid the development of a long-term sovereign defence and space eco-system and capability in Australia”.

Airbus says UGL will and construct all the ground infrastructure for the JP9102 project, including the communications systems, network operations, and systems integration, and its ongoing sustainment. UGL has more than two decades of experience supporting the ADF, including in the most recent upgrade of the RAN’s communications and logistics facility at HMAS Harman near Canberra.

“We are excited to be joining Team Maier,” UGL’s Head of Communications, Peter Bierton said in the release. “Its focus on a truly Australian approach to military SATCOM capability resonates with our desire to develop and enhance sovereign capability. “We believe this type of collaboration can be the catalyst for the Australian industry to develop international leadership in SATCOM.”

Airbus’s JP9102 Campaign Lead, Martin Rowse said, “UGL brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Team Maier and continues to drive our commitment to collaborate with true Australian companies. Airbus is looking forward to advancing these great discussions and development work with UGL. We also expect our respective capabilities to contribute to the best possible solution to meet Australia’s satcom requirements.”