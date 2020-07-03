Home ADF news Upgraded Phalanx CIWS enters RAN service
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSEASustainment News

Upgraded Phalanx CIWS enters RAN service

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
A Phalanx CIWS in action. (ADF)

The RAN has marked the service entry of the Raytheon Phalanx Block 1B Baseline 2 close in weapon systems (CIWS).

The first upgraded system was installed on HMAS Sydney, the third and final Hobart class DDG which was commissioned in May, and the remainder of the fleet will receive the new systems out to late 2023.

“The system significantly boosts HMAS Sydney’s self defence capability, providing new generation technology to Navy vessels and ensuring the highest levels of protection from modern systems,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in a statement.

The first Phalanx system, colloquially called “sea-wiz’ entered service with the US Navy in 1980, and with the RAN on its first Perry/Adelaide class frigate in the late 1980s. The Block 1B version of the Phalanx features a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensor for use against anti-ship cruise missiles, surface targets such as fast-attack craft, and more effective against slow flying targets such as UAS and helicopters.

It also features an automatic acquisition video tracker, optimised gun barrels (OGB), and enhanced lethality cartridges (ELC). The ELC has a heavier penetration round designed to hit-to-kill anti-ship missiles.

The latest Baseline 2 upgrade adds an improved radar for improved detection performance, a surface mode to track surface or very low flying threats.

(ADF)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Leidos wins LAND 2110 Phase 3 CBRND

September 5, 2018

RAAF & US Navy Triton cooperative program ramps...

August 28, 2019

HIFiRE team records another hypersonic flight test success

July 11, 2017

MBDA partners with Ferra for LAND 400

September 22, 2017

ARDU turns 75

October 29, 2018

Qatar orders 28 NH90 helos

March 19, 2018

PACIFIC 2019 – Lockheed Martin signs deal with...

October 8, 2019

Flashback – WORLD LEADER!

June 25, 2019

Andrews outlines SEA 5000 “key principles”

April 1, 2015

Australian Space Agency to be based in Adelaide

December 12, 2018