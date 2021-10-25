US Navy completes Triton deployment to Japan

A US Navy Triton at Guam. (USAF)

The US Navy recently completed a rotational deployment of two Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton US to Japan.

The two aircraft – which are currently based at Anderson AFB on Guam as part of the US Navy’s early operational capability (EOC) of the system – deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa in September to develop the Triton’s concept of operations including expeditionary basing.

The air vehicles are operated by VUP-19 based at NAS Ventura County near Los Angeles in California, and provide maritime surveillance and persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support to the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, and regional allies.

The Royal Australian Air Force currently has three Tritons on order, and reportedly plans to base its first two air vehicles on Guam from early 2023 while delayed base works at RAAF Tindal in the Northern Territory are completed.