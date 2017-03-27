The Commonwealth has formally accepted the Hobart Class Command Team Trainer at HMAS Watson in Sydney.

This shore-based support system will enable the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) to train future crew members on the combat system prior to operational deployment on the ships, the AWD Alliance stated. The trainer system was developed by a team led by Raytheon Australia within the Alliance.

“We have transitioned from the theoretical architect and design phase to the actual application of this technology, further establishing industry’s role as a fundamental input into capability for Defence,” said AWD Alliance general manager Paul Evans.

“The delivery of the Hobart Class Command Team Trainer is the first in a series of capabilities that we are providing to Defence in the near term, including delivery of the first Air Warfare Destroyer Hobart to the Commonwealth later this year.”

The trainer brings to life the RAN’s concept of having a ‘ship zero’ capability that is intended to maximise the effectiveness of training ashore to minimise training at sea, the Alliance stated.