Home ADF news Boeing & Airbus sign RAAF P-8 sustainment extension MOU
ADF newsAIRBusinessIndustry NewsProject newsSustainment News

Boeing & Airbus sign RAAF P-8 sustainment extension MOU

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(DEFENCE)

Boeing Defence Australia and Airbus Australia Pacific have signed an MoU to extend the two companies’ arrangement on the sustainment of the RAAF’s fleet of 12 P-8A Poseidons beyond the initial transition into service.

The initial through life support (TLS) arrangement with Boeing and Airbus was signed in 2015 and is due to expire in October 2020, so this MoU positions the two companies for a possible extension to that arrangement beyond that timeframe once the capability has bedded down.

“The MOU signals our preparedness to deliver the future of the P-8A sustainment in Australia,”  director of Boeing’s Commercial Derivative Aircraft division, Scott Carpendale said in a statement. “Having sustained the RAAF fleet since 2015, the combined Boeing and Airbus Australia Pacific teams bring proven capability to provide ongoing support and training and assist the customer to scope and address future requirements.

“With the ISSC due to expire in October 2020, now was the time to assure the Commonwealth of our commitment to providing continuity of service.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Defence seeks LAND 400 Phase 3 draft timeline...

June 22, 2018

South Korea to expand Aegis DDG capability

May 13, 2019

Turnbull opens Future Submarine project office

July 10, 2017

RAAF P-8A Poseidon achieves IOC ahead of schedule

March 22, 2018

Schiebel signs MoU with Air Affairs

July 4, 2019

Third C-27J Spartan arrives in Australia

October 20, 2016

IAMD needs to be joint by design –...

March 1, 2017

Production representative LRASM successfully hits moving targets

May 25, 2018

Rheinmetall trucks put through their paces

October 13, 2016

Future Submarine briefing held in Brisbane

May 11, 2017