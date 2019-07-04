Boeing & Airbus sign RAAF P-8 sustainment extension MOU

Boeing Defence Australia and Airbus Australia Pacific have signed an MoU to extend the two companies’ arrangement on the sustainment of the RAAF’s fleet of 12 P-8A Poseidons beyond the initial transition into service.

The initial through life support (TLS) arrangement with Boeing and Airbus was signed in 2015 and is due to expire in October 2020, so this MoU positions the two companies for a possible extension to that arrangement beyond that timeframe once the capability has bedded down.

“The MOU signals our preparedness to deliver the future of the P-8A sustainment in Australia,” director of Boeing’s Commercial Derivative Aircraft division, Scott Carpendale said in a statement. “Having sustained the RAAF fleet since 2015, the combined Boeing and Airbus Australia Pacific teams bring proven capability to provide ongoing support and training and assist the customer to scope and address future requirements.

“With the ISSC due to expire in October 2020, now was the time to assure the Commonwealth of our commitment to providing continuity of service.”