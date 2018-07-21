Israel’s Elbit has announced it has developed the Hermes 900 Starliner medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial system that is designed to comply with NATO-standardisation agreement (STANAG) 4671 so it can operate in civilian-controlled airspace.

The system will feature a cooperative sense and avoids system, terrain avoidance warning system, automatic takeoff and land, redundant broad band line-of-sight (LOS) and beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) data link, and de-icing and lightning strike protection.

“Anticipating the rising security need for operating unmanned aircraft in the same environment with civilian manned aircraft enabled us to achieve this breakthrough,” Elbit Systems’ ISTAR Division Executive Vice President and General Manager Elad Aharonson said in a statement. “We are committed to maintain our approach of technological innovation based on an extensive operational experience and provide our customers with advanced yet mature systems that enhance effectiveness and safety when coping with the evolving national security needs.”

Elbit has offered the Starliner as the Hermes HFE for a Swiss Air Force requirement, and has already conducted a year-long flight-test program.