Naval Group & ASC sign future sub framework agreement

Naval Group Australia and ASC have signed the formal agreement between the two companies to collaborate on the provision of supplies and services to the SEA 1000 Attack class future submarine program

“The Framework Agreement includes workforce development such as training apprentices, occupational health and safety training and services, as well as helping Naval Group tap into ASC’s existing supply chain,” Defence Minister Christopher Pyne said in a statement.

“ASC Submarines has an important and enduring role in the success of Australia’s sovereign submarine capability,” he added. “This Framework Agreement is a great early step to ensure ASC Submarines has a role in delivering the Attack class as well as sustaining our existing Collins class fleet.”

The framework details the terms and conditions for collaboration on workforce development, OH&S training and services, and supply chain services.

“Naval Group and ASC are natural partners,” CEO of Naval Group Australia John Davis said in a separate statement. “We share common values and are ideally placed to maximise the synergies between the ongoing Collins class sustainment program and the design and build of the Attack class submarines.

“This innovative collaboration with ASC is a key enabling component of Naval Group’s commitment to design and build 12 Attack class submarines,” he added. “It will support the development of a sovereign submarine capability, providing economic benefits and supporting industrial development to deliver a multi-generational submarine enterprise to Australia.”

ASC Chief Executive Officer Stuart Whiley said: “It’s an exciting time for ASC and our people to be working with Naval Group for the Attack Class Submarine program and this agreement will provide Collins class life-extension program access to Naval Group technology. With Naval Group and ASC working together, I’m confident that both Australian Sovereign Submarine Programs will deliver for Australia now and in the future.”