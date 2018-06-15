Rockwell Collins’ Australian Army Chinook avionics support work extended

An Australian Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter returns to Mount Hagen Airport during Operation PNG Assist 2018. *** Local Caption *** Three Australian Army CH-47F Chinook aircraft from Townsville based 5th Aviation Regiment have begun ferrying essential supplies to remote areas of Papua New Guinea affected by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on 26 February 2018. Operation PNG Assist 2018 is the ADF contribution to the DFAT led, Whole of Australian-Government response to the earthquake. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is the largest helicopter in the Australian Army, and is one of the most versatile.
Rockwell Collins has been awarded an extension to its contract for the provision of avionics support and sustainment to the Australian Army’s fleet of 10 Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to 2020.

The contract for the support of Townsville based helicopters operated by 5 Aviation Regiment includes providing field service engineering, program management, and logistics service and repair and overhaul for the Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) components installed on the aircraft and in the Transportable Flight Proficiency Simulators.

“The partnership with Rockwell Collins in support of the Australian Army CH-47F Chinooks has proven economical and highly efficient whilst improving successes in its operational domains,” Rachael Taylor, Chinook platform manager, Cargo Helicopter & Unmanned Surveillance Program Office for the Australian Army said in a statement.

“These results have led the unit to extend the contract to ensure the in-country Rockwell Collins interface is maintained to ensure mission success.”