Rockwell Collins has been awarded an extension to its contract for the provision of avionics support and sustainment to the Australian Army’s fleet of 10 Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to 2020.

The contract for the support of Townsville based helicopters operated by 5 Aviation Regiment includes providing field service engineering, program management, and logistics service and repair and overhaul for the Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) components installed on the aircraft and in the Transportable Flight Proficiency Simulators.

“The partnership with Rockwell Collins in support of the Australian Army CH-47F Chinooks has proven economical and highly efficient whilst improving successes in its operational domains,” Rachael Taylor, Chinook platform manager, Cargo Helicopter & Unmanned Surveillance Program Office for the Australian Army said in a statement.

“These results have led the unit to extend the contract to ensure the in-country Rockwell Collins interface is maintained to ensure mission success.”