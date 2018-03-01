Saab has identified Queensland-based company LaserDYNE Technologies as a key supplier for the ADF’s Project LAND 400 Phase 2, and potentially for future export opportunities.

A February 28 statement says LaserDYNE Technologies will provide its RangePRO laser transceiver as a key element of the Saab Universal Sight and Fire-Control System (UTAAS) which is being offered with BAE Systems’ AMV35 combat reconnaissance vehicle.

In the statement, Andy Keough, Managing Director of Saab Australia said, “Engagement with Australian industry is a key part of Saab’s long-term commitment to Australia, and the selection of LaserDYNE as a key supplier for UTAAS is the first of a number of opportunities for Australian businesses that we are exploring within the Saab global supply chain.”

Tim White, CEO of LaserDYNE Technologies added, “Our company is pleased and proud to be selected by Saab as the supplier-of-choice for the laser transceiver in the Saab UTAAS system. This selection gives LaserDYNE the opportunity to supply Australian-designed, developed and manufactured technology product into export markets. We look forward to working with Saab and providing our unique, advanced digital range-finding technology into such current programmes as LAND 400.”

Saab says its UTAAS is a versatile sight and fire-control system for tanks and combat vehicles, that provides high hit probability against all ground targets, helicopters and fast-moving aircraft. The systems in in service on CV90s operated by Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Finland, the Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark.