Saab has taken the wraps of GlobalEye airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) aircraft for the United Arab Emirates at its Linköping facility in Sweden.

Based on the Bombardier Global 6000 large cabin business jet, the GlobalEye has a Saab Erieye extended range radar mounted in a long narrow pod on the upper fuselage of the aircraft, and other sensors such as a Leonardo Seaspray maritime search radar, and a FLIR Systems EO/IR turret mounted in fairings on the aircraft. The new radar is based on the Erieye radar used on smaller Saab 340 and 2000 and Embraer ERJ based systems, but uses gallium nitride semi-conductor technology to improve its performance over the earlier versions.

The UAE has three GlobalEyes on order for delivery from 2019. It also has two Saab 340-based Erieyes already in service, and has ordered two Global 6000-based special mission aircraft, likely with SIGINT capabilities.