Sonartech ATLAS delivers Digital Voice Recording System for Navy’s new AOR vessels

ESPS Cantabria of the Royal Spanish Armada departs in company with HMAS Success of the Royal Australian Navy off the coast of Sydney, as Cantabria departs her temporary home port of Fleet Base East for the last time, to return to her home port of Ferrol, Spain after serving with the Australian Fleet. *** Local Caption *** ESPS Cantabria of the Spanish Armada sails in company with HMAS Success of the Royal Australian Navy out of Sydney Harbour. Cantabria sailed from Fleet Base East, her temporary home for eight months, after a deployment with the Royal Australian Navy Fleet. Cantabria will now sail for her home port of Ferrol, Spain.
The RAN’s two new AORs are based on the Spanish Armada’s Cantabria. (Defence)

Sydney-based Sonartech ATLAS has announced it has sent a second Digital Voice Recording System (DVRS) to Portuguese company EID to be installed in the RAN’s new Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) vessels.

The two vessels, acquired through Project AIR 1654 and to be named Supply and Stalwart in RAN service, are currently under construction at Navantia’s Ferrol yard in Spain.

Sonartech says the DVRS was developed collaboratively with the RAN through a Navy Minor Project (NMP), after Defence had determined that no commercial or military Off the Shelf (OTS) product met Navy’s functional and technical requirements.

The system records voice communications from bridge conversation through to radio communications, and was designed, manufactured and tested in Australia. It is currently in service on 19 vessels across five classes.