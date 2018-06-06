Sydney-based Sonartech ATLAS has announced it has sent a second Digital Voice Recording System (DVRS) to Portuguese company EID to be installed in the RAN’s new Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) vessels.

The two vessels, acquired through Project AIR 1654 and to be named Supply and Stalwart in RAN service, are currently under construction at Navantia’s Ferrol yard in Spain.

Sonartech says the DVRS was developed collaboratively with the RAN through a Navy Minor Project (NMP), after Defence had determined that no commercial or military Off the Shelf (OTS) product met Navy’s functional and technical requirements.

The system records voice communications from bridge conversation through to radio communications, and was designed, manufactured and tested in Australia. It is currently in service on 19 vessels across five classes.