Australian automotive technology company Supashock has launched a new 17-tonne container and module automated load handling system at the Eurosatory tradeshow in Paris.

The ALHS 17 was officially unveiled at the show by Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne, and was demonstrated as fitted to a Rheinmetall MAN HX 8×8 truck.

The ALHS 17 system has a 17-tonne load capacity, and allows for the automated loading and unloading of containers, modules and flat racks onto military trucks with just a single operator from the safety of the truck’s cabin.

“The Supashock team is proud to have developed a revolutionary load handling system in partnership with Rheinmetall that will simplify the distribution of military supplies in demanding battlefield environments while keeping soldiers safe within the protection provided by the integrated armoured cab of the HX 8×8 truck,” Managing Director of Supashock, Oscar Fiorinotto said in a statement.

Supashock is 49 per cent owned by Rheinmetall, and provides a range of systems and components for Rheinmetall and other vehicles.

In a separate statement, Minister Pyne added, “This partnership demonstrates the power of a global prime and an Australian small to medium enterprise collaborating to deliver cutting-edge technology and significant export opportunities.

“Supashock is a great example of an innovative Australian business transferring its knowledge and skills to take advantage of opportunities available in the defence industry and becoming an advanced manufacturing exporter.”

A video of the ALHS 17 in action can be found here.