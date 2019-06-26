US & Australia agree on C-17A cross-servicing

The US and Australia have agreed on an Aircraft Repair and Maintenance Service Implementing Arrangement (ARMS-IA) for the repair and maintenance of USAF and RAAF C-17A Globemaster III transports.

The arrangement permits C-17A technicians from the USAF and RAAF to conduct cross-servicing maintenance activities on each other’s aircraft when co-deployed or if on exercise together, providing greater flexibility to joint C-17A operations. The RAAF operates eight C-17As with the Amberley-based 36SQN, while the USAF has about 220 C-17As in service.

“Our C-17A workforce regularly shares a tarmac with American C-17As, whether we are on exercise at home, or deployed across the globe,” Air Commander Australia AVM Steve Roberton said in a statement.

“Whilst a USAF C-17A is no different from a RAAF C-17A, our air forces have different maintenance workforce structures, which is what makes an arrangement like this essential. By making it easier to help one another, this arrangement provides flexibility and mission assuredness for USAF and RAAF C-17A missions.”

The signing of the ARMS-IA follows C-17A maintenance integration activities involved C-17A technicians from both countries that were conducted in 2017 under the Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program.

“This arrangement focuses on the C-17A workforce, but will ultimately benefit the organisations deployed across the globe who rely on a C-17A to sustain them,” Air Vice-Marshal Roberton said. “In the Asia-Pacific, it makes sense for us to capitalise on our existing close relationship, pool resources where possible, and increase our C-17A capability even further.

Similar arrangements are planned for the C-130J Hercules, P-8A Poseidon and F-35A Lightning II aircraft operated by both countries.